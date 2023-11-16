Oran Mor Holiday Concert

All six of the Garfield County Libraries will host Oran Mor as part of this year’s Holiday Concert Series. The band performs a rich repertoire of Scottish and Irish music, some of which dates back to the 1700s, along with more contemporary Celtic, Americana, popular, and original compositions tossed into the mix.

Free and open to all. You are welcome to attend the concert most convenient to your schedule.

December 2 • 2 pm • Carbondale

November 25 • 2 pm • Parachute

November 27 • 6 pm • New Castle

December 4 • 2 pm • Silt

December 8 • 6 pm • Glenwood Springs

December 9 • 2 pm • Rifle

‘Oran Mor’ is a Scots-Gaelic term that refers to a “Great Melody” woven throughout Celtic mythology – an ancestral song that echoes in the present for all who listen for it. Musicians include Tom Cochran (guitar/vocals), Karen Mills-Cochran (guitar/recorders/vocals), Jonathan Satz (bass/vocals), and Bobby Campbell (flute/sax/percussion/vocals). With tunes that feature both modern and traditional instruments, along with exquisite vocal harmonies, Oran Mor’s music transports listeners to distant shores, telling tales of exotic cultures and beguiling journeys.