OPERA HOUSE ARSON

JUNE 10 @ 8:00 PM

SHOW @ 8:00PM // DOORS @ 7:00PM

Genre: Rock

Oh baby! Let’s tear the roof off TACAW!

Local rockers Opera House Arson plays heavy riff-driven rock with roots in blues, funk, & soul. Sets feature mostly original material from guitarist/vocalists Garland Burton & Mark Nussmeier with rhythm section Mike Foley (bass) and Kyle Light (drums) providing the foundation.