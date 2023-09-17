Your community connector

Opening Reception of “Para Mi Madre”

October 6 @ 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Join Carbondale Arts from 5-8pm on First Friday, October 6, for the opening reception of “Para Mi Madre”, an invitational and juried group show inviting Latino artists to create a visual representation of a love letter or an ode to the concept of la madre, the mother. An artist talk with curator Vanessa Porras and jurors Tony Ortega and Armando Silva begins at 5:30pm; live jazz music performed by Josefina Mendez and friends starting at 6pm; food truck on site by Taquería el Yaqui; People’s Choice Awards, and more! All free and open to the public.

October 6
5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
https://www.carbondalearts.com/exhibitions/para-mi-madre

Carbondale Arts
9709631680
info@carbondalearts.com
carbondalearts.com

Carbondale Arts Gallery
76 S. 4th Street
Carbondale, CO 81623 United States + Google Map
970-963-1680
www.carbondalearts.com
