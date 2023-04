Carbondale Arts presents “FROM THE CENTER: Maps, Wefts, Shifts, Hoops” a group exhibition curated by Marcia Weese at the Carbondale Arts Gallery, on display April 14 – May 18, 2023. Featured artists include Elizabeth Newman, Emily Payne, Augusta Talbot, and Marcia Weese. The community is invited to the opening reception on Friday, April 14, from 5-7pm at The Launchpad, with an artist talk at 5:30pm.