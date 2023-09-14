Your community connector

Open House: Town Center Carbondale

September 20 @ 5:30 pm - September 27 @ 7:30 pm

We will be looking at the open lots around Thunder River Theatre in downtown. This is a drop-in style event. No formal presentation. There will be initial brainstorm sketches and project team members available for conversation. Please help us envision this aspect of downtown!
September 20th or September 27th from 5:30-7:30 at the Third Street Center, Calaway Room. Come either day – format is the same.
Drinks and light snacks will be provided.

September 20 @ 5:30 pm
September 27 @ 7:30 pm
https://www.artspace.org/towncenter

artspace
info@bldgseed.com
https://www.artspace.org/towncenter

Third Street Center
520 South Third Street
Carbondale, CO 81623 United States + Google Map
9703408151
www.compassionfest.world
