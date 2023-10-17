Aspen Community Theatre presents “Once Upon A Mattress”:

Made famous by Carol Burnett, *Once Upon A Mattress* is a hilarious take on The Princess and the Pea fairy tale featuring all your favorite medieval characters —in unexpected ways!**

10/27/23 7:00pm

10/28/23 7:00pm

10/29/23 2:00pm

11/3/23 7:00pm

11/4/23 7:00pm

11/5/23 2:00pm

Many moons ago in a far-off place, Queen Aggravain decreed no couples could marry until her son, Prince Dauntless, found a bride. Princesses came from far and wide to win the hand of the prince, but none could pass the impossible tests given to them by the Queen. That is, until the “shy” swamp princess, Winnifred the Woebegone, showed up. Would she be able to pass the Sensitivity Test, marry her prince and help Lady Larkin and Sir Harry to the altar? Carried on a wave of wonderful songs – but turns hilarious and raucous, romantic and melodic – this rollicking spin on the classic tale of The Princess and the Pea provides some side-splitting shenanigans; for after all, a princess is a delicate thing.​

“Once Upon A Mattress”: Music by Mary Rodgers, Lyrics by Marshall Barer, Book by Jay Thompson, Dean Fuller and Marshall Bar