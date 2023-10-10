On Her Terms and In Her Voice
October 21 @ 2:00 pm - 4:30 pm
Kristi Nicholls was in the advanced stages of kidney cancer when on October
30th, 2022, with her family by her side, she proactively ended her life using
prescribed medication. Four days before her carefully designed death, Kristi
asked Ron Kokish to record a video interview. Join us at the Carbondale Library
on October 21, 2 PM, to hear what Kristi Nicholls and people who knew her want
to tell us about dying a year after Kristi drank Lethal medication to hasten her
death. A panel discussion will follow Kristi’s video.