On Her Terms and In Her Voice

Kristi Nicholls was in the advanced stages of kidney cancer when on October

30th, 2022, with her family by her side, she proactively ended her life using

prescribed medication. Four days before her carefully designed death, Kristi

asked Ron Kokish to record a video interview. Join us at the Carbondale Library

on October 21, 2 PM, to hear what Kristi Nicholls and people who knew her want

to tell us about dying a year after Kristi drank Lethal medication to hasten her

death. A panel discussion will follow Kristi’s video.