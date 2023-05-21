Old Thompson Barn Market

Join us for a fun afternoon of shopping locally, supporting local artisans and small business. Sip on a cocktail and enjoy live music while taking in the breathtaking views of Mt. Sopris.

You will find DeNev Designs, Aspen Clean Candle, Pura Simple, Erin Rigney, Beach & Pine, Night Shade Plants, Ink by Rebecca, Savanna Labauve, Valley Lidz, Tabletop Creations, A & M Handmade, Mermade Macrame, Magic with Mellie, Botany House Plants, PAWSitivity Prints, Aspen Soap Company, Box Eleven, Sydney Kay Jewelry, Lisa Russo Photography + Many More

Sponsored by Karen Peirson and Brian Leasure