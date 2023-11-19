Old Thompson Barn Holiday Market
December 3 @ 1:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Join us for a fun afternoon of shopping locally with 30+ local vendors + holiday photos with High Country Photo Bus + fresh wreaths /flowers — This is a free event, and everyone is invited!
Some of the local vendors you will find at the Old Thompson Barn Holiday Market — Mariposa hats – Box Eleven – True Nature Healing Arts – DeNev Designs – Aspen Clean Candle – Pura Simple – Sol Flo Klay – Sarah Uhl – Aspen Soap Company – Beach & Pine – Hannah Made – Savanna Labauve – Sydney Kay Jewelry – Isabel Stone – Marigold Livestock – Erin Rigney – Delamora Designs – Old Soul Home creations – High Country Photo Bus – The Flower and the Bean – Illuminating Wellness – Leaf People – Snowlight Arts – Bee Happy Candles – Mountain Meadow Naturals – Adam Ting Clay + More