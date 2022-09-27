Celebrate the best of Autumn at Glenwood Adventure Park with German-themed activities, live music, food and drink specials. Octoberfest things to do include keg bowling, axe throwing, a beer stein holding contest, beer garden and outdoor games. Alpine Echo, the Roaring Fork Valley’s legendary German band, will entertain audiences with traditional music. German beer, sausage and soft pretzels will be served at the Smokehouse. Ticket is included with park admission.