Octoberfest

October 8 @ 12:00 pm - 6:00 pm

$25

Celebrate the best of Autumn at Glenwood Adventure Park with German-themed activities, live music, food and drink specials. Octoberfest things to do include keg bowling, axe throwing, a beer stein holding contest, beer garden and outdoor games. Alpine Echo, the Roaring Fork Valley’s legendary German band, will entertain audiences with traditional music. German beer, sausage and soft pretzels will be served at the Smokehouse. Ticket is included with park admission.

Details

Date:
October 8
Time:
12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Cost:
$25
Event Category:
Event Tags:
, ,
Website:
https://www.glenwoodcaverns.com/events/octoberfest-on-the-mountain/

Organizer

glenwood caverns adventure park
Phone:
970-945-4228
Email:
info@glenwoodcaverns.com
Website:
https://www.glenwoodcaverns.com/

Venue

glenwood caverns adventure park
51000 Two Rivers Plaza Road
Glenwood Springs, CO 81601 United States + Google Map
Phone:
(970) 945-4228
Website:
https://www.glenwoodcaverns.com/
