Nurturing Our Relationships Mindfully – Mindful Living Skills Webinar
May 27 @ 4:00 pm - 5:00 pm$10
The Mindful Life Community™ is excited to announce our next Mindful Living Skills webinar:
Nurturing Our Relationships Mindfully
May 27, 4 pm MST US
Register today to save your spot!
The panel for this month’s webinar
Laura Bartels, Executive Director of Mindful Life Program™
John Bruna, Co-founder of Mindful Life Program™
Our monthly webinars bring Mindful Life Program™ founders, teachers, and guests together in a collective conversation on key aspects of practice. Join us to learn, explore, and have a chance to ask questions during these live events.
The webinars are open to anyone, so feel free to invite friends. They are free to members of the Mindful Life Community™ and Mindfulness in Recovery® Community. If you’re not a member of either, register for just $10.