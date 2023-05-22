Your community connector

Submit an Event

« All Events

Nurturing Our Relationships Mindfully – Mindful Living Skills Webinar

May 27 @ 4:00 pm - 5:00 pm

$10

The Mindful Life Community™ is excited to announce our next Mindful Living Skills webinar:

Nurturing Our Relationships Mindfully

May 27, 4 pm MST US
Register today to save your spot!

The panel for this month’s webinar

Laura Bartels, Executive Director of Mindful Life Program™

John Bruna, Co-founder of Mindful Life Program™

Our monthly webinars bring Mindful Life Program™ founders, teachers, and guests together in a collective conversation on key aspects of practice. Join us to learn, explore, and have a chance to ask questions during these live events.

The webinars are open to anyone, so feel free to invite friends. They are free to members of the Mindful Life Community™ and Mindfulness in Recovery® Community. If you’re not a member of either, register for just $10.

+ Google Calendar+ iCal Export

Details

Date:
May 27
Time:
4:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Cost:
$10
Website:
https://www.mindfullifeprogram.org/upcoming-event/nurturing-our-relationship-mindfully/

Organizer

Mindful Life Program
Phone:
9706330163
Email:
welcome@mindfullifeprogram.org
Website:
www.mindfullifeprogram.org

Venue

Hosted Online
Website:
https://www.mindfullifeprogram.org/mindfulness-in-life-meetings/
▲Top ▲Top