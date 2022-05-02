Not Another Closet: Creating LGBTQ Safe and Welcoming Places

Steve Kelly is a Licensed Professional Counselor and a Certified Sex Addiction Therapist trained in Post Induction Therapy. He has spent his life helping people from all backgrounds to navigate the twists and turns of life with confidence, wonder, and purpose. Steve has spent the last six years serving clients at his private practice in Allen, Texas.

Prior to private practice, Steve has worked in a variety of settings from nonprofits to universities with 14 years of experience in the field of trauma and addiction. He has helped clients reclaim their lives and experience healing from substance use disorder and problematic sexual behavior. Before working full-time in the field of counseling, Steve served as a United Methodist minister for over 20 years.

Steve has presented at numerous conferences, raising awareness of the unique challenges and needs facing those within the LGBTQIA community. He has helped create understanding and awareness for clinicians and those in the helping professions so that they can better serve this community with compassionate care.

Join APN and Steve Kelly as he shares how to create a safe, welcoming, and affirming therapeutic environment for clients within the LGBTQ community.