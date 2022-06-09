Your community connector

North Fork Community Fair

June 18 @ 12:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Free

The 6th Annual Community Fair & Solutions Expo is back! Join us for this FREE, inspiring, educational day, connecting attendees with local businesses and organizations focused on local and sustainable solutions to our lives, lifestyles, and priorities here in western Colorado. Live music, vendors, food trucks, and event activities.

FOOD TRUCKS — Anarchy Taco, Chick-a-Pea and Espresso Paonia

STAGE SCHEDULE – All Times & Acts are Subject to Change

12:15 pm – Solar Brothers
1:20 pm – Samuel Heart with Freddie Mercury
2:30 pm – Hard Pressed
*Special Presentation & Crowd Activity*
3:20 pm – Nature Theater – Restoring Water with Beavers
4:15 pm – Mauka Aloha
5:20 pm – Lizzy Plotkin & Natalie Spears
6:45 pm – You Knew Me When

Details

Date:
June 18
Time:
12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Cost:
Free
Event Category:

Organizers

the learning council
Colorado Farm & Food Alliance

Venue

Paonia Town Park
4th and North Fork Ave
Paonia, CO 81428 United States + Google Map
Phone:
970-260-6493
Website:
http://www.pickinproductions.com
