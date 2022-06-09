North Fork Community Fair

The 6th Annual Community Fair & Solutions Expo is back! Join us for this FREE, inspiring, educational day, connecting attendees with local businesses and organizations focused on local and sustainable solutions to our lives, lifestyles, and priorities here in western Colorado. Live music, vendors, food trucks, and event activities.

FOOD TRUCKS — Anarchy Taco, Chick-a-Pea and Espresso Paonia

STAGE SCHEDULE – All Times & Acts are Subject to Change

12:15 pm – Solar Brothers

1:20 pm – Samuel Heart with Freddie Mercury

2:30 pm – Hard Pressed

*Special Presentation & Crowd Activity*

3:20 pm – Nature Theater – Restoring Water with Beavers

4:15 pm – Mauka Aloha

5:20 pm – Lizzy Plotkin & Natalie Spears

6:45 pm – You Knew Me When