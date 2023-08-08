Your community connector

Submit an Event

« All Events

Nia Dancing at the Library

September 20 @ 5:30 pm - 6:30 pm

Free

Nia Dancing returns to the library! Come with friends or a partner for an hour of Nia dancing with our friend, Steve Alldredge. Steve is an experienced Nia teacher and comes with a playlist you can’t help but move to! We are delighted to offer this movement class twice a month from April through September.

¡Nia Dancing regresa a la biblioteca! Ven con amig@s o un@ compañer@ de baile para una hora de Nia dancing con nuestro amigo, Steve Alldredge.

+ Google Calendar+ iCal Export

Details

Date:
September 20
Time:
5:30 pm - 6:30 pm
Cost:
Free
Website:
https://www.basaltlibrary.org/events-calendar.html

Venue

Basalt Regional Library
14 Midland Ave.
Basalt, 81621 United States + Google Map
▲Top ▲Top