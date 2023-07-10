Nia Dancing at the Library

Nia Dancing returns to the library! Come with friends or a partner for an hour of Nia dancing with our friend, Steve Alldredge. Steve is an experienced Nia teacher and comes with a playlist you can’t help but move to! We are delighted to offer this movement class twice a month from April through September.

¡Nia Dancing regresa a la biblioteca! Ven con amig@s o un@ compañer@ de baile para una hora de Nia dancing con nuestro amigo, Steve Alldredge.