NEW YEAR’S EVE BASH WITH LOWDOWN BRASS BAND
December 31, 2022 @ 8:30 pm - January 1, 2023 @ 12:00 am$11 – $75
SHOW @ 8:30PM | DOORS @ 8:00PM
EARLY BIRD $45 | MEMBERS $40 – UNTIL 11/15
ADVANCE $55 | MEMBERS $50 – UNTIL 12/26
WEEK OF PRICE $75 | MEMBERS $70
AGE: 21+ | LIMITED SEATING AVAILABLE
Genre: Soul // Funk // R&B
Ring in 2023 with TACAW and Lowdown Brass Band!
This will be THE party this New Year’s Eve.
The evening begins and ends with DJ sets by $itizen Music (Billa & Shane of Lowdown). In between, we will dance to the musical stylings of Chicago’s own LowDown Brass Band. This talented all-horn band leans heavily on dancehall and street-beat rhythm, with the energy of conscious hip-hop, jazz, reggae, and soul. Guests will enjoy drink specials, a champagne toast, and more.
Join the fun! We are throwin’ down with Lowdown!