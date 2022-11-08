NEW YEAR’S EVE BASH WITH LOWDOWN BRASS BAND

DECEMBER 31 @ 8:30 PM

SHOW @ 8:30PM | DOORS @ 8:00PM

EARLY BIRD $45 | MEMBERS $40 – UNTIL 11/15

ADVANCE $55 | MEMBERS $50 – UNTIL 12/26

WEEK OF PRICE $75 | MEMBERS $70

AGE: 21+ | LIMITED SEATING AVAILABLE

Genre: Soul // Funk // R&B

Ring in 2023 with TACAW and Lowdown Brass Band!

This will be THE party this New Year’s Eve.

The evening begins and ends with DJ sets by $itizen Music (Billa & Shane of Lowdown). In between, we will dance to the musical stylings of Chicago’s own LowDown Brass Band. This talented all-horn band leans heavily on dancehall and street-beat rhythm, with the energy of conscious hip-hop, jazz, reggae, and soul. Guests will enjoy drink specials, a champagne toast, and more.

Join the fun! We are throwin’ down with Lowdown!