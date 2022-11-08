Your community connector

Submit an Event

« All Events

NEW YEAR’S EVE BASH WITH LOWDOWN BRASS BAND

December 31, 2022 @ 8:30 pm - January 1, 2023 @ 12:00 am

$11 – $75

NEW YEAR’S EVE BASH WITH LOWDOWN BRASS BAND
DECEMBER 31 @ 8:30 PM
SHOW @ 8:30PM | DOORS @ 8:00PM
EARLY BIRD $45 | MEMBERS $40 – UNTIL 11/15
ADVANCE $55 | MEMBERS $50 – UNTIL 12/26
WEEK OF PRICE $75 | MEMBERS $70
AGE: 21+ | LIMITED SEATING AVAILABLE
Genre: Soul // Funk // R&B

Ring in 2023 with TACAW and Lowdown Brass Band!
This will be THE party this New Year’s Eve.

The evening begins and ends with DJ sets by $itizen Music (Billa & Shane of Lowdown). In between, we will dance to the musical stylings of Chicago’s own LowDown Brass Band. This talented all-horn band leans heavily on dancehall and street-beat rhythm, with the energy of conscious hip-hop, jazz, reggae, and soul. Guests will enjoy drink specials, a champagne toast, and more.

Join the fun! We are throwin’ down with Lowdown!

+ Google Calendar+ iCal Export

Details

Start:
December 31 @ 8:30 pm
End:
January 1, 2023 @ 12:00 am
Cost:
$11 – $75
Website:
https://tacaw.org/calendar/new-years-eve-bash-with-lowdown-brass-band/

Organizer

The Arts Campus at Willits
Phone:
9705105365
Email:
info@tacaw.org
Website:
www.tacaw.org

Venue

The Arts Campus At Willits
400 Robinson St.
Basalt, CO 81621 United States + Google Map
Phone:
(970) 510-5365
Website:
tacaw.org
▲Top ▲Top