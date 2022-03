Ildi Ingraham will present a Sound Immersion session on the new moon. Ildi will guide you into an experience of deep relaxation with her crystal bowls, metal bowls, gong, and chimes. Participants need to bring a mat, pillow, blanket, and anything else to be very comfortable. We will begin as soon as everyone settles in so please be prompt.

Friday, April 1

6:00 pm

LIBRARY:

Carbondale Branch Library