New Moon Ceremony & Sacred Aromatherapy with Sheridan Semple at True Nature
June 26 @ 6:00 pm - 7:30 pm$30
Join Sheridan Semple each month for a New Moon Ceremony and Teaching at True Nature Healing Arts. Come learn about the New Moon, along with the current astrology and astronomy in the sacred Kiva.. Relish in the plant medicines (using our very own Wisdom of the Earth essential oils) that support the current sign of the Moon. Do ceremony to align yourself with each month’s specific energies, co-creating with the Earth and Sky