Your community connector

Submit an Event

« All Events

New Moon Ceremony & Sacred Aromatherapy with Sheridan Semple at True Nature

June 26 @ 6:00 pm - 7:30 pm

$30

Join Sheridan Semple each month for a New Moon Ceremony and Teaching at True Nature Healing Arts. Come learn about the New Moon, along with the current astrology and astronomy in the sacred Kiva.. Relish in the plant medicines (using our very own Wisdom of the Earth essential oils) that support the current sign of the Moon. Do ceremony to align yourself with each month’s specific energies, co-creating with the Earth and Sky

+ Google Calendar+ iCal Export

Details

Date:
June 26
Time:
6:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Cost:
$30
Event Category:
Event Tags:
, ,
Website:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/new-moon-ceremony-sacred-aromatherapy-with-sheridan-semple-registration-243069275747

Organizer

True Nature Healing Arts
Phone:
970-963-9900
Email:
truenaturehealingarts.com
Website:
truenaturehealingarts.com/workshops

Venue

True Nature Healing Arts
100 N. Third Street
Carbondale, CO 81623 United States + Google Map
Phone:
9705100212
▲Top ▲Top