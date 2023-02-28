Your community connector

NeoShamanic Breathwork facilitated by Lisa Wilson and Nick Nicholson

March 4 @ 9:00 am - 6:00 pm

$225

Sacred Medicine Journey using your breath as the gateway. Your body is your medicine. (No plant medicine used) By Reservation Only. Please text Lisa @ 970-274-6726 for detailed information and to reserve your space and to schedule a call for pre-workshop interview. Neo-Shamanic Breathwork comes from the lineage of Stanaslov Grof and his Holotropic Breathwork. An all day experience. Food and beverages provided. More information here – https://thecenterforhumanflourishing.org/event/neo-shamanic-breathwork-

Details

Date:
March 4
Time:
9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Cost:
$225
Event Category:
Event Tags:
,
Website:
https://thecenterforhumanflourishing.org/event/neo-shamanic-breathwork-facilitated-by-lisa-wilson-and-nick-nicholson/

Organizers

Neo-Shamanic Shadow Works of the Roaring Fork Valley
The Center for Human Flourishing

Venue

Third Street Center
520 South Third Street
Carbondale, CO 81623 United States + Google Map
Phone:
9703408151
Website:
www.compassionfest.world
