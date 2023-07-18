Neo-Shamanic Breathwork workshops with Nick Nicholson and Lisa Wilson

This Summer we will be aligning our Breathwork Workshops with the powerfully energetic astrological phenomenon known as the Lion’s Gate Portal.

This event includes an influx of high-frequency energy which can inspire spiritual transformation, awakening, and alignment. Additionally, Leo’s influence magnifies personal power, courage, and self-expression.

Never in our history has there been a more important time to step into one’s power in order to create one’s positive future. This is the chance to do so, guided through three phases workshop across three different key astrological dates, first preparing you for, next sustaining you, and then finally the necessary integration after this year’s Lionsgate Portal.

1) (Preparation) Breathwork combined with Understanding and Aligning with the Lion’s Gate Portal. (7/22/2023)

2) (Activation) Breathwork combined with the Lion’s Gate Portal – alchemize your Healing and Transformation! (8/5/2023)

3) (Integration) Breathwork combined with What just happened? Riding the energetic wave into Manifesting Your Desires! (9/9/2023)

Fee for three breathwork package $499

Book here now: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/648531484127

Full information at https://thecenterforhumanflourishing.org/event/neo-shamanic-breathwork-workshops/

You may choose to do one workshop for fee of $225.