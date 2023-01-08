Naturalist Nights in Carbondale: The Science of Coexisting with Black Bears in Colorado

Each winter, Wilderness Workshop partners with the Aspen Center for Environmental Studies (ACES) and Roaring Fork Audubon to co-host Naturalist Nights! This popular speaker series features experts from across the country who explore different topics of the natural world with our community.

About the presentation:

Stewart Breck has been conducting research on black bears in urban areas of Colorado for over 18 years, with 6 years of this research focused in Aspen. He will share the results of this science which includes research on bear populations and behavior, patterns of human-bear conflict, and results of management efforts to reduce conflict in towns throughout Colorado and why this is important. He will also weave in a fair bit of storytelling, sharing anecdotes of how bears can inspire and humble, and end with a message of working together to achieve better outcomes for bears and people.

Dr. Stewart Breck is a research wildlife biologist with USDA-Wildlife Services-National Wildlife Research Center, an assistant director of the Center for Human Carnivore Coexistence at Colorado State University, and a member of the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Bear Specialist Group focused on human-bear conflict mitigation. His work focuses on doing the science and outreach that enhances coexistence between large carnivores and people. Ongoing research is focused on coyotes, wolves, black bears, grizzly bears, jaguars, and polar bears with the goals of minimizing conflict, enhancing carnivore conservation, and enhancing human well-being and livelihood.

This is a free event and registration is not required.

Unable to join us in Carbondale? Stewart will also be presenting in Aspen on Thursday, February 9 at ACES Hallam Lake Nature Preserve. His February 9 presentation will also be available to watch on Facebook and Grassroots TV. It will be available through other media outlets afterwards.