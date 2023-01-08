Naturalist Nights in Carbondale: Birds of Aspen & the Roaring Fork Valley

Each winter, Wilderness Workshop partners with the Aspen Center for Environmental Studies (ACES) and Roaring Fork Audubon to co-host Naturalist Nights! This popular speaker series features experts from across the country who explore different topics of the natural world with our community.

About the presentation:

Rebecca Weiss is an Aspen birding guide, writer, and naturalist who has been leading birding programs at ACES for fifteen years.

Mark Fuller has been a birder, naturalist, and photographer in the Roaring Fork Valley for over 40 years. Mark has taught ornithology and birding through Colorado Mountain College (CMC), ACES, and the Independence Pass Foundation. His photographs have appeared in many local and regional publications. Mark’s photographs in Birds of Aspen are all shot in the Roaring Fork River Valley.

This is a free event and registration is not required.

Unable to join us in Carbondale? Rebecca and Mark will also be presenting in Aspen on Thursday, January 12 at ACES Hallam Lake Nature Preserve. Their January 12 presentation will also be available to watch on Facebook and Grassroots TV. It will be available through other media outlets afterwards.