National Hispanic Heritage Celebration

Enjoy FREE food, music, dancing, games and art activities.

Open to the public, all ages welcome! Registration is required.

1-3pm: Art Activities & Games

Kids of all ages can get creative and use mixed media supplies to make Hojalata ornaments and tissue paper flowers. Everyone will have the opportunity to play Loteria, a bingo-style game that originated in Mexico and there will also be corn hole and other lawn games for the whole family. Be sure to stop by and visit with our community partners Basalt Regional Library and Aspen Music Festival and School who will be offering interactive activities at their booths throughout the event.

1-4:30pm: Lunch

The family-owned Axkawa: Señor Taco Show will be providing delicious guacamole, chips, and tacos for lunch along with sweet treats for dessert by Colorado Fruit Design.

1-5pm: Music & Dancing

Get ready for an amazing afternoon of music and dancing! We will kick things off at 1:15PM with dance lessons led by the Valley’s own Mezcla Socials Dance. Specializing in salsa, bachata, and more, the Mezcla family is dedicated to providing space and opportunities for the community to come together through dance. Cultural dances of Mexico will then be performed at 2PM by The Aspen Santa Fe Ballet Folklórico followed by Los Mocochetes at 2:45PM, a Xicanx/Funk band from Denver, CO with deep roots from the Mora Valley in northern Nuevo Mexico and to the south from Juarez, MX. Listen here! And if that wasn’t enough, DJ Joeli Villa will be getting everyone out on the dance floor to close out the afternoon. Don’t miss it!

Celebración de la Herencia Nacional Hispana

Disfruta de comida, música, baile, juegos y actividades artísticas GRATIS. Abierto al público, ¡todas las edades son bienvenidas! Es necesario registrarse.

13h00 -15h00: Actividades de arte y juegos

Los niños de todas las edades pueden ser creativos y usar suministros de medios mixtos para hacer adornos de Hojalata y flores de papel de seda. Todos tendrán la oportunidad de jugar Lotería, un juego que se originó en México y también habrá lanzamiento de sacos (cornhole), y otros juegos de césped para toda la familia. Asegúrese de pasar y visitar a nuestros socios comunitarios Basalt Regional Library y Aspen Music Festival and School, quienes ofrecerán actividades interactivas en sus puestos durante todo el evento.

13h00-16h30: Almuerzo

El Axkawa del Señor Taco Show, de propiedad familiar, ofrecerá guacamole, papas fritas y tacos riquíssimos para el almuerzo junto con dulces de Colorado Fruit Design.

13h00-17h00: Música y Baile

¡Prepárese para una tarde de música y baile increíble! Comenzaremos a la 13h15 con lecciones de baile dirigidas por Mezcla Sociales Dance; especializada en salsa, bachata y más, la familia Mezcla se dedica a brindar espacio y oportunidades para que la comunidad se reúna a través del baile.

Los bailes culturales de México serán presentados a las 14h00 por El Ballet Folklórico Aspen Santa Fe seguido por Los Mocochetes a las 14h44, una banda de Xicanx/Funk de Denver, CO con raíces profundas del Valle de Mora en el norte de Nuevo México y al sur de Juárez, MX.

¡Escuche aqui! Y si eso no fuera suficiente, DJ Joeli Villa hará que todos salgan a la pista de baile para cerrar la tarde.

¡No te lo pierdas!