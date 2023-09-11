Your community connector

Nanowrimo – National Novel Writing Month – Event

October 3 @ 5:00 pm - 6:00 pm

Attention Aspiring Novelists! It’s time to get your books written!
November is Nanowrimo (National Novel Writing Month)

Calendar of Events at the Carbondale Library:
Join us on Tuesdays from 5-6pm in the Community Room

October 3-24th
Writers’ Discussion Group
Topics include plot structure, character development, dialogue, action sequences

October 31st
Nanowrimo Pep Rally
Join us for refreshments and writerly fellowship!

November 7-28th
Nanowrimo Write In
Grab a table and get some words on the page

December 5th Writers’ Soiree
Wrap-up party for all writers

October 3
5:00 pm - 6:00 pm
https://www.gcpld.org/news-and-events?field_town_tid%5B0%5D=27&page=1

Carbondale Library Branch

Carbondale Branch Library
320 Sopris Ave
Carbondale, CO 81623 United States + Google Map
Phone:
970-963-2889
Website:
www.gcpld.org
