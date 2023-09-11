Nanowrimo – National Novel Writing Month – Event
October 3 @ 5:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Attention Aspiring Novelists! It’s time to get your books written!
November is Nanowrimo (National Novel Writing Month)
Calendar of Events at the Carbondale Library:
Join us on Tuesdays from 5-6pm in the Community Room
October 3-24th
Writers’ Discussion Group
Topics include plot structure, character development, dialogue, action sequences
October 31st
Nanowrimo Pep Rally
Join us for refreshments and writerly fellowship!
November 7-28th
Nanowrimo Write In
Grab a table and get some words on the page
December 5th Writers’ Soiree
Wrap-up party for all writers