Nanowrimo – National Novel Writing Month – Event

Attention Aspiring Novelists! It’s time to get your books written!

November is Nanowrimo (National Novel Writing Month)

Calendar of Events at the Carbondale Library:

Join us on Tuesdays from 5-6pm in the Community Room

October 3-24th

Writers’ Discussion Group

Topics include plot structure, character development, dialogue, action sequences

October 31st

Nanowrimo Pep Rally

Join us for refreshments and writerly fellowship!

November 7-28th

Nanowrimo Write In

Grab a table and get some words on the page

December 5th Writers’ Soiree

Wrap-up party for all writers