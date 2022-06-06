Your community connector

N=1 EXPERIENCE

July 30 @ 9:00 am - July 31 @ 4:00 pm

$3500

Change your life in two days with stress resilience training. Carbondale-based SH//FT business partners will lead the event: Emily Hightower, an expert in the neurophysiology of trauma and resilience, and Brian MacKenzie, a renowned specialist in stress adaptation and a pioneer in techniques that help people realize their authentic potential. Stress is inevitable, but the N=1 experience helps you RESPOND and ADAPT to stress. You’ll leave with empowered, skillful approaches to maintain better mental and physical wellness.

Join us in beautiful Fredericksburg, Texas July 30-31, and look out for a follow-up date in Aspen in the Fall!

