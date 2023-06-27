Your community connector

Music On The Mountain 2023 Concert Series

July 8 @ 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm

$5

Join us for our 2023 music on the mountain series at Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park. Each date of the series will feature a different local band and sponsor a different local non-profit. Tickets up the gondola after 4PM are discounted to $5, and all proceeds after 4PM go directly to the non-profit organization listed! Discounted tickets must be purchased directly from the ticket office.

July 8th Band: Wild Flight
July 8th Non Profit: Advocate Safehouse Project

July 8
6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
$5
https://www.glenwoodcaverns.com/events/music-on-the-mountain/

glenwood caverns adventure park
970-945-4228
info@glenwoodcaverns.com
https://www.glenwoodcaverns.com/

glenwood caverns adventure park
51000 Two Rivers Plaza Road
Glenwood Springs, CO 81601 United States + Google Map
(970) 945-4228
https://www.glenwoodcaverns.com/
