Music On The Mountain 2023 Concert Series

Join us for our 2023 music on the mountain series at Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park. Each date of the series will feature a different local band and sponsor a different local non-profit. Tickets up the gondola after 4PM are discounted to $5, and all proceeds after 4PM go directly to the non-profit organization listed! Discounted tickets must be purchased directly from the ticket office.

July 8th Band: Wild Flight

July 8th Non Profit: Advocate Safehouse Project