Your community connector

Submit an Event

« All Events

Music of Christmas with Alyce Meredith

December 12 @ 2:00 pm - 3:00 pm

Christmas is a time of rejoicing, as reflected in the beautiful music of the season. Join us for a holiday concert where caroling will be a part of the festivities. Light refreshments will be served.

Now a Redstone area resident, Alyce Meredith was in the Western Colorado University’s Department of Music as collaborative pianist, was a teacher in the Gunnison school system, and was a founder and Music Director for the Gunnison Opera Study and Performance group.

+ Google Calendar+ iCal Export

Details

Date:
December 12
Time:
2:00 pm - 3:00 pm
Website:
https://www.gcpld.org/news-and-events/event/music-christmas-alyce-meredith

Organizer

Garfield County Libraries
Phone:
970-625-3471
Website:
https://www.gcpld.org/

Venue

Carbondale Branch Library
320 Sopris Ave
Carbondale, CO 81623 United States + Google Map
Phone:
970-963-2889
Website:
www.gcpld.org
▲Top ▲Top