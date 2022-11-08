Music of Christmas with Alyce Meredith

Christmas is a time of rejoicing, as reflected in the beautiful music of the season. Join us for a holiday concert where caroling will be a part of the festivities. Light refreshments will be served.

Now a Redstone area resident, Alyce Meredith was in the Western Colorado University’s Department of Music as collaborative pianist, was a teacher in the Gunnison school system, and was a founder and Music Director for the Gunnison Opera Study and Performance group.