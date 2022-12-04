“Music of Christmas” program at Carbondale Library

Here’s the news release —

“MUSIC OF CHISTMAS” PROGRAM

SET FOR CARBONDALE LIBRARY

Alyce Meredith, pianist and vocalist, will present a program of Christmas music on Monday, December 12, at 2:00 p.m. in the Carbondale Public Library. The program is free and open to all as part of the library district’s public programming events.

Mrs. Meredith, who presented a similar program of Lenten music in April, will be assisted by Suzy Meredith-Orr, the Marble Community Church handbells and Gary Langley

“Christmas is a time of rejoicing,” she said, “as reflected in the beautiful music of the season.“

She said caroling will be a part of the festivities. Light refreshments will be served.

The Library staff invites all who are interested to attend the program.

Meredith, who now lives near Redstone, has degrees from Wichita State University and Grand Canyon University. In the Department of Music at Western Colorado University in Gunnison she was collaborative pianist working with music faculty, ensembles and individual students. She also taught in the Gunnison School System at all levels.

She was a founder and music director of the Gunnison Opera Study and Performance group and provided piano and vocal solos for many churches in the Gunnison Valley.

Since moving to the Crystal River Valley she has sung with the Aspen Choral Society, provided music for the Renew Senior Living facility in Glenwood Spring and is actively involved in the Marble Community Church where she has organized a handbell choir. She has always been involved in animal

welfare organizations including C.A.R.E. in Glenwood Springs.