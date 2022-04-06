Your community connector

Music at the Library: World Music

May 20 @ 5:30 pm - 6:30 pm

Free

Go on a musical journey with an exciting musical collaboration “Valle Musico” consisting of guitarists Pat Winger and John Ramo, bassist Bruce Imig and drummer and percussionist Larry Dutmer. With a musical mission to bring a fusion of new interpretations of classical, jazz and world-beat music to audiences, Valle Musico has a musical focus that explores the confluence of these genres in exciting and new musical ways.

To ensure a safe and healthy environment, this program will have limited seating and registration will be required.

Details

Date:
May 20
Time:
5:30 pm - 6:30 pm
Cost:
Free
Event Category:
Website:
basaltlibrary.org/events-calendar

Venue

Basalt Regional Library
14 Midland Ave.
Basalt, 81621 United States + Google Map

