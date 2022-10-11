Music at the Library: The French Violin

In the French music world of the early nineteenth century, opera was the dominant popular art form. With the mid century establishment of Société Nationale and popularity of private salon concerts came the expansion of violin sonata repertoire with Fauré and Franck as the cornerstone composers. Emily Acri and Kevin Kaukl will perform three distinct sonatas of this genre on Friday, November 18, 2022. The program will include compositions by Joseph Bolonge, Chevalier de Saint-Georges, Franck, and Debussy.

Violinist Emily Acri received her undergraduate degree from Indiana University, earned her masters degree at the University of Michigan and completed her Doctorate of Music with Ron Patterson at the University of Washington. The Roaring Fork Valley was Emily’s home through much of the pandemic as she worked for Americorps as an ArtistYear Fellow. Now residing in Seattle, she is delighted to be back in the valley performing with Kevin Kaukl.

Kevin Kaukl has studied and performed widely thorughout the United States and abroad. He holds a Master of Music and Artist Diploma degrees from the Royal Irish Academy of Music in Dublin, Ireland and Shenandoah Conservatory in Winchester, Virginia. His principal teacher was John O’Conor. His undergraduate degree is from University of Washington where Robin McCabe was his teacher.

The combined talents of these two accomplished musicians will bring musical pleasure to your ears.