Music at the Library: Summer is Coming

What better way is there to welcome summer than having a picnic on the front lawn of the Basalt Regional Library with music from the Josefina Mendez Quintet jazz wafting in the air? The sounds you will hear will be a blend of North and South American jazz style, bassa nova, and tangos.

Bring your picnic basket filled with good food, join in fellowship with your friends and neighbors, and enjoy the music of the Josefina Mendez Quintet, featuring Josefina Mendez on vocals, Walter Gorra on piano, Tim Emmons on bass, and Chris Goplerud on drums.

¿Qué mejor manera de darle la bienvenida al verano que con un picnic en el césped, al frente de la Biblioteca Regional de Basalt, con la música de Josefina Mendez Quintet jazz flotando por el aire? Las melodías que podrás disfrutar serán una mezcla de estilos de jazz (tanto norteamericano como sudamericano), bossa nova y tango. Trae tu canasta de picnic rebosante de deliciosa comida y únete en hermandad con tus amigos y vecinos, disfrutando la música de Josefina Mendez Quintet.