Music at the Library: Strings in Harmony

Basalt Regional Library is pleased to host the Ivalas Quartet, Graduate Quartet in residence at The University of Colorado-Boulder in concert March 15, 2022 @ 5:30 pm. Aspen Music Festival & School brings the quartet to our valley to work with students enrolled in their beginning strings program, Musical Connections.

Currently the Ivalas Quartet study under the renowned Takács Quartet. During the summer seasons, they have worked with the Ying Quartet at the Bowdoin International Music Festival, Pacifica Quartet, American Quartet, and Escher Quartet. Ivalas has also spent the past three summers at the Great Lakes Music Festival working with the Emerson Quartet.

The members of Ivalas Quartet have a shared dedication to their roles as educators. Through the Sphinx Organization, the quartet has presented educational programming in the Metro Detroit area. In Colorado, they have worked with El Sistema Colorado and the Aspen Music Festival Musical Connections program.

The Ivalas Quartet, comprised of four young artists with already impressive resumes, will present an exciting program of works by BIPOC composers and favorites of the classical string quartet repertoire. A night of the string playing that you won’t want to miss!

To ensure a safe and healthy environment, this program will have limited seating and registration will be required.