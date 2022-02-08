Your community connector

Submit an Event

« All Events

Music at the Library: Strings in Harmony

March 15 @ 5:30 pm - 6:30 pm

Free

Basalt Regional Library is pleased to host the Ivalas Quartet, Graduate Quartet in residence at The University of Colorado-Boulder in concert March 15, 2022 @ 5:30 pm. Aspen Music Festival & School brings the quartet to our valley to work with students enrolled in their beginning strings program, Musical Connections.

Currently the Ivalas Quartet study under the renowned Takács Quartet. During the summer seasons, they have worked with the Ying Quartet at the Bowdoin International Music Festival, Pacifica Quartet, American Quartet, and Escher Quartet. Ivalas has also spent the past three summers at the Great Lakes Music Festival working with the Emerson Quartet.

The members of Ivalas Quartet have a shared dedication to their roles as educators. Through the Sphinx Organization, the quartet has presented educational programming in the Metro Detroit area. In Colorado, they have worked with El Sistema Colorado and the Aspen Music Festival Musical Connections program.

The Ivalas Quartet, comprised of four young artists with already impressive resumes, will present an exciting program of works by BIPOC composers and favorites of the classical string quartet repertoire. A night of the string playing that you won’t want to miss!

To ensure a safe and healthy environment, this program will have limited seating and registration will be required.

+ Google Calendar+ iCal Export

Details

Date:
March 15
Time:
5:30 pm - 6:30 pm
Cost:
Free
Event Category:
Website:
basaltlibrary.org/events-calendar

Venue

Basalt Regional Library
14 Midland Ave.
Basalt, 81621 United States + Google Map

Related Events

  • Science Afternoons

    February 9 @ 8:00 am - 5:00 pm
    |Recurring Event (See all)

    An event every 2 weeks that begins at 8:00 am on Wednesday, repeating until May 5, 2022

  • Thursday Storytime

    February 9 @ 8:00 am - 5:00 pm
    |Recurring Event (See all)

    An event every week that begins at 8:00 am on Wednesday, repeating until February 24, 2022

  • Baby Indoor Gym

    February 9 @ 10:00 am - 11:00 am
    |Recurring Event (See all)

    An event every week that begins at 10:00 am on Wednesday, repeating until February 23, 2022

▲Top ▲Top