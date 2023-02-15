Your community connector

Music at the Library: Sounds of Brass

March 13 @ 5:30 pm - 6:30 pm

Free

Strike up the brass quintet to brighten your winter evening! The Basalt Regional library is delighted to host Ensemble Flatirons in a concert of traditional repertoire for the brass quintet. Members include Chris Boulais, trumpet; Michael Winkler, trumpet; Riley Bahin, trombone; Maria Anita Long, horn; Cameron Holt, tuba.

¡Permite que el quinteto de viento y latón alegre tu velada invernal! Ensemble Flatirons interpretará un repertorio tradicional para el quinteto. Entre los miembros se encuentran: Chris Boulais (trompeta), Michael Winkler (trumpeta), Riley Bahin (trombón), Maria Anita Long (corno) y Cameron Holt (tuba).

Details

Date:
March 13
Time:
5:30 pm - 6:30 pm
Cost:
Free
Event Category:
Event Tags:
Website:
https://www.basaltlibrary.org/events-calendar.html

Venue

Basalt Regional Library
14 Midland Ave.
Basalt, 81621 United States

Organizer

Basalt Regional Library
Phone:
970-927-4311
Email:
info@basaltlibrary.org
Website:
basaltlibrary.org
