Music at the Library: Sounds of Brass

Strike up the brass quintet to brighten your winter evening! The Basalt Regional library is delighted to host Ensemble Flatirons in a concert of traditional repertoire for the brass quintet. Members include Chris Boulais, trumpet; Michael Winkler, trumpet; Riley Bahin, trombone; Maria Anita Long, horn; Cameron Holt, tuba.

¡Permite que el quinteto de viento y latón alegre tu velada invernal! Ensemble Flatirons interpretará un repertorio tradicional para el quinteto. Entre los miembros se encuentran: Chris Boulais (trompeta), Michael Winkler (trumpeta), Riley Bahin (trombón), Maria Anita Long (corno) y Cameron Holt (tuba).