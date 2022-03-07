Music at the Library: Musical Journey through Europe

From England to Italy, Germany to Holland, travel with us on a musical journey through baroque music with performers Emily Burr, soprano, Delaney Meyers, violin, Sarah Graf, cello, Sarah Biber, cello, and Charlotte McLain, harpsichord. Each musician on the roster has received extensive instruction in performance practices of baroque music. The combined talents of these women will provide you with a unique musical experience.

Emily Burr, soprano, will start our musical journey in England with a group of songs composed by Henry Purcell (1659-1680), one of the best song writers of the Restoration period. Sarah Graf and Sarah Biber, baroque cellists, will carry us across the channel to Germany through their performance of a cello duo, a unique suite of scordatura movements by Jakob Klein (1648-1688). Delaney Meyers, violin, will add Italian brightness to the concert with Violin Sonata, op. 5, No. 6 by Arcangelo Corelli (1653-1713), a composer who chose to limit his output to a single medium, string sonatas and concertos. No baroque concert is complete without the inclusion of a composition by the giant figure of the period, J. S. Bach. Emily will close the program with the aria, Zerfliesse, Mein Herze from St. John Passion to close our musical European journey.

Please join us in the Community Room, Basalt Regional Library, April 29, 2022 @ 5:30 pm, for an evening of baroque gems.

To ensure a safe and healthy environment, this program will have limited seating and registration will be required.