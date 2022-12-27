Music at the Library: Lírios Quartet in Concert

As the temperatures outside stay low, let the harmonious sounds of the Lírios Quartet bring warmth to your heart.

Formed in 2022 at the University of Colorado Boulder, the Lírios Quartet comprises four emerging artists who have come together under the mentorship of the Takács Quartet. As the College of Music’s current Graduate String Quartet in Residence, they are also engaged with developments in new music, taking part in the Pendulum New Music series with two premieres in the 2022-2023 season. Additionally, they will be collaborating with the Sohap Ensemble and Art Song Colorado in commissioning a new chamber opera, “Colorado Sky,” including a workshopping residency at the ATLAS Institute in January 2023. The Lírios Quartet is a recipient of the Dorothy and Richard Starling Foundation Scholarship and the Steed Professional Development Fund.

We are delighted to host this concert in collaboration with Aspen Music Festival and School.