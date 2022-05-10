Music at the Library: Jazz Straight Ahead and Traditional with the Wayne Wilkinson Trio

The Wayne Wilkinson Trio, performs a mix of straight ahead and traditional jazz, American songbook standards, innovative jazz arrangements of other music genres, and inspired original compositions. Members of the trio include Wayne Wilkinson, guitar; Andy Burtschi, bassist; and Todd Williams, drums.

To ensure a safe and healthy environment, this program will have limited seating and registration will be required.

Throughout his over four decade career, Wayne, guitarist, has shared the stage with iconic jazz musicians the world over. He is an artist with Benedetto guitars and GHS Strings and renowned for his high octave melodic playing. As a faculty member at the nationally accredited Colorado Springs Conservatory, Wilkinson helped establish the Jazz program. He also just completed ten years as an adjunct professor for Jazz Guitar at Colorado State University – Pueblo. Wayne conducts master classes and clinics at universities and conservatories across the country.

Andy is an in-demand bassist that has performed as a member of the Wilkinson Jazz Trio since 2011. His professional life includes extensive live and studio experience in a wide array of musical styles. He studied music at University of Evansville and University of North Texas. Currently he is on the faculty of the Colorado Springs Conservatory.

Todd, one of the top jazz drummers in Colorado, started professionally performing at age fifteen. His styles include jazz, rock, blues, country, country, and alternative. He plays with the Wilkinson Jazz Trio and freelances with many Colorado artists on the front range. Todd is academically involved as the drum and percussion instructor at Colorado Springs Conservatory.