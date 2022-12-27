Music at the Library: Jazz for a Winter’s Evening

On a winter’s evening there is nothing better than listening to the give and take of good ‘on-the-spot’ jazz. Please join us at Basalt Regional Library for an hour of traditional jazz and original compositions as performed by the nimble fingers of Lenore Raphael, piano, combined with the high-octane melodic playing of Wayne Wilkinson, guitar.

Lenore Raphael, an internationally renowned jazz pianist, Steinway Artist, radio host, and jazz teacher has been acclaimed as one of the best pianists in the jazz mainstream today. She has played all styles of jazz in many different settings.

Wayne Wilkinson a headliner guitarist that performs across the nation and internationally, an artist with Benedetto Guitars, a faculty member at Colorado Springs Conservatory, and an adjunct professor for jazz guitar at Colorado State University is considered one of the best virtuoso guitars in the country/world.