Music at the Library: Indigenous Sounds in Jazz

The Delbert Anderson Trio is a culmination of musical styles; jazz, funk, instrumental jams all focused through the unique lens of an indigenous perspective. Band leader, Delbert Anderson is nationally recognized trumpet artist and educator that brings his Dine’ background and the influence of traditional cultural spinning songs and a heavy background in jazz and improvisation to life with a fiery rhythm section composed of Nicholas Lucero and Michael McCluhan. Lucero, having toured internationally with several major jazz artists – brings a graceful, yet powerful Latin funk to the band’s sound that he’s crafted after nearly a decade playing with the trio. Michael McCluhan brings a uniquely rock and jam approach to his upright bass that can equally support and guide the solos and jams that the band is know for.