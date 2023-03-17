Music at the Library: Folk Music for All featuring the Cody Sisters Band

The Cody Sisters Band is the very heart of contemporary acoustic music in Colorado, the United States and UK. Their propulsive instrumental solos and warm harmonies combine to grip the listener. Along with their bass player Will Pavilonis, Megan (guitar, mandolin, vocals) and Maddie (guitar, mandolin, banjo, vocals) have forged a new sound that has no equivalent match in the acoustic world today. Their sound is original, exhilarating, and heartwarming all at the same time. With strong ties to traditional American acoustic music, they continue to stun their audiences both in the US and abroad.