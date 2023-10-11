Music at the Library: Chopin – Poet of the Piano

Please join us for a evening celebrating Frédéric Chopin’s poetic, romantic, and virtuosic music for solo piano, performed by Kevin Kaukl. The program features the complete 24 Preludes, Op. 28, one written in each of the 24 keys, and his wistful Barcarolle in F Sharp Major, Op. 60.

Por favor acompáñenos en esta velada que celebra la virtuosidad musical, el romanticismo y la poesía de Frédéric Chopin en el piano, con interpretaciones de Kevin Kaukl. Este programa presentará los 24 preludios completos, Opus 28, uno de los cuales está escrito en cada una de las 24 notas, y también su nostálgica Barcarola en Fa sostenido mayor, Opus 60.

Kevin Kaukl has studied and performed widely throughout the United States and abroad. He holds a Master of Music and Artist Diploma degrees from the Royal Irish Academy of Music in Dublin, Ireland, and Shenandoah Conservatory in Winchester, Virginia. While pursuing graduate studies, he also taught at both institutions. His principal teacher was John O’Conor, but he also worked with Irina Akhrin (Seattle), Gerald Stofsky (Vienna), and Robin McCabe, with whom he studied for his undergraduate degree at the University of Washington. While a student he won awards in numerous competitions, most notably as a national finalist in the MTNA Steinway Young Artist competition.