Music at the Library: Baroque and Beyond

Brighten your spring with a ‘smorgasbord’ concert of chamber music from the baroque period and beyond. The program will include Handel arias from Agripina, Alessandro, Rinaldo; selections for guitar by Francisco Tarrega; a Telemann trio arranged for cello, guitar, and harpsichord; de Falla art songs arranged for cello and guitar; plus selected Bach Goldberg variations for keyboard.

The roster of performers has performed in various combinations for Basalt library audiences many times. They include soprano, Emily Burr, praised for her easy vocal production and vibrant stage presence; Javier de los Santos, classical guitarist and teacher; Sarah Graf, cellist, an avid chamber musician specializing in baroque performance and teacher; Charlotte McLain, harpsichordist, with focus on early music performance and coordinator of the Basalt Regional Library Music Series.

Join us for a musical celebration of spring in the valley.