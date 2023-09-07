Music at the Library: All That Jazz

We are excited to present an evening of jazz duo music, rescheduled from January, featuring popular return-performers Lenore Raphael and Wayne Wilkinson. Please join us Friday, October 13th at Basalt Regional Library for an hour of traditional jazz and original compositions as performed by the nimble fingers of Raphael, piano, combined with the high-octane melodic playing of Wilkinson, guitar.

Estamos emocionados de ofrecer una noche de jazz con un maravilloso dúo musical (evento que tuvo que ser pospuesto en el mes de enero). Contaremos nuevamente con la presentación de los populares intérpretes Lenore Raphael y Wayne Wilkinson. Por favor acompáñenos durante una hora de jazz tradicional y de composiciones originales ejecutadas por los ágiles dedos de Raphael (al piano) en combinación con la interpretación melódica de alto octanaje de Wilkinson (en la guitarra).

Lenore Raphael, an internationally renowned jazz pianist, Steinway Artist, radio host, and jazz teacher has been acclaimed as one of the best pianists in the jazz mainstream today. She has played all styles of jazz in many different settings.

Wayne Wilkinson a headliner guitarist that performs across the nation and internationally, an artist with Benedetto Guitars, a faculty member at Colorado Springs Conservatory, and an adjunct professor for jazz guitar at Colorado State University is considered one of the best virtuoso guitars in the country/world.