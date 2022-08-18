Moving Mountains Summit Film Night

As part of the Moving Mountains Summit, the BRL will host an evening of environmental films beginning at 6pm. This event is free and open to the public.

Moving Mountains Summit will meet in Basalt September 23-25 and will bring together an international group of fellows, scientists, educators, Indigenous rights-holders and policy makers to leverage the synergistic power of western science, business, policy and advocacy to build and strengthen enduring links among key players in mountains to address mountain sustainability and justice issues in the face of rapid climate change.

Mountain Sentinels Collaborative Network is composed of scholars, non-governmental and governmental organizations, and stakeholders working towards sustainability of mountain environments and communities worldwide. The BRL joins fellow local organizations Rocky Mountain Institute and the Roaring Fork Conservancy in welcoming the inaugural Moving Mountains Summit.