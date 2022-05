The season of outdoor movies are back! This summer join us on the lawn in front of the library for popcorn, snow-cones, and, most importantly, MOVIES! Bring chairs (or blankets) and join us for our 3rd year of outdoor summer movies.

The movie will begin after sunset. We look forward to seeing you!

Kicking off the season we will be heading out to sea – check out our calendar for all the details: basaltlibrary.org/events-calendar.