Move From Your Center

Join Alexandra Jerkunica, professional dancer, Pilates teacher, and choreographer, for a fantastic blend of Pilates mat work and ballet technique. Activate your core muscles, breathe, and improve your balance using Pilates and ballet exercises. Build greater muscular support coordination and body strength, no matter what your current fitness level is.

Free and open to adults and teens 12 and up. Please bring a yoga mat, water bottle, and wear comfortable workout attire and go barefoot or bring socks. For more information on this fun series call 970-963-2889.

Mondays: September 11, 18, & 25

4:00 pm