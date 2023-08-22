Your community connector

Move From Your Center

September 25 @ 4:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Join Alexandra Jerkunica, professional dancer, Pilates teacher, and choreographer, for a fantastic blend of Pilates mat work and ballet technique. Activate your core muscles, breathe, and improve your balance using Pilates and ballet exercises. Build greater muscular support coordination and body strength, no matter what your current fitness level is.

Free and open to adults and teens 12 and up. Please bring a yoga mat, water bottle, and wear comfortable workout attire and go barefoot or bring socks. For more information on this fun series call 970-963-2889.

Mondays: September 11, 18, & 25
4:00 pm

Details

Date:
September 25
Time:
4:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Website:
https://www.gcpld.org/news-and-events/event/move-your-center

Organizer

Garfield County Libraries
Phone:
970-625-3471
Website:
https://www.gcpld.org/

Venue

Carbondale Branch Library
320 Sopris Ave
Carbondale, CO 81623 United States + Google Map
Phone:
970-963-2889
Website:
www.gcpld.org
