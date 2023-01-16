Mountainfilm on Tour: Basalt

Each year Mountainfilm on Tour hits the road sharing the year’s most inspiring short films with communities worldwide. We are honored to present, for the second year, the curated playlist, “Indomitable Spirit: Stories of Impact”.

This program celebrates the mission of Mountainfilm, to use the power of film, art and ideas to inspire audiences to create a better world. The program will be moderated by Basalt’s own Sophie Caldwell and Simi Hamilton. Dinner and drinks at 5pm and the films start at 6pm. Free and open to the community.