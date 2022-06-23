MOUNTAIN / TIME CINEMA AND FOOD EVENT

JULY 30

Presented in Partnership with Aspen Art Museum and The Whitney Museum

Genre: Culinary, Cinema

Join us for a special day of film and food in partnership with the Aspen Art Museum’s exhibit, Mountain / Time, co-curated by the Whitney Museum of American Art.

Two Cannes Film festival award winning films by Thai filmmaker Apichatpong Weerasethakul. We will present 2 films and a special 3 course dinner by Epicure Catering (vegetarian and gluten free options available). Each can be purchased separately or together to allow you to customize your experience.

3pm – Uncle Boonmee Who Can Recall His Past Lives

5pm – 6:30pm – Three course Dinner by Epicure Catering

7pm – Memoria

Uncle Boonmee Who Can Recall His Past Lives (subtitled) is the first Thai language film to win the Palm d’Or prize at Cannes. The film, explores themes of reincarnation and centers on the last days in the life of its title character. Together with his loved ones—including the spirit of his dead wife, Huay, and his lost son, Boonsong, who has returned in a non-human form—Boonmee explores his past lives.

Memoria, the Prix du Jury at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival, stars Academy Award winner Tilda Swinton. This fantasy drama is about a Scottish woman, who, after hearing a loud ‘bang’ at daybreak, begins experiencing a mysterious sensory syndrome while traversing the jungles of Colombia.

Dinner by Epicure Catering will feature three delicious courses. Vegetarian and gluten free options will be available. The menu is available HERE.

All dinner ticket sales end midnight July 27.