Mornings with Marie

Stop by Sopris Lodge at Carbondale, located at 295 Rio Grande Ave., on Tuesday, Jan. 31 from 10 a.m. to noon to learn more about the services and amenities available to local seniors. Coffee and donuts will be served followed by a guided tour with Marie Herr, the senior living community’s director of sales and marketing. This event is free, but space is limited. Call 970-456-6871 to RSVP.

Marie Herr, Director of Sales and Marketing

970-456-6871

marie.herr@wellage.com